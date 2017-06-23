Do You Know When Your Garage Door won't open?

We all have garages in our homes and to protect those garages high-tech doors have been used to ensure the security parameter. Due to busy schedules, we don’t have enough time to see garage doors daily. We observe the majority of an issue than when we need to take out something from the garage. Somehow your garage door won’t open due to several reasons. Do you know what those problematic reasons are? If no? Then stick to this blog I am going to let you know why your garage door is not opening and what are the possible reasons? Have a look

Problematic Photo Eye

Traditional garage doors especially 10-15 years old have photo eye. It will emit laser rays top lower and lift the doors. Make sure all cables are connected. No one is damaged somehow dust and debris block the laser so it would be better to clean with tissue might be it will resolve the issue. If there is something severe and beyond your knowledge then don’t try DIYs and get the service for garage door repairs in Bath, Bristol and anywhere you want to have. Highly experts’ professional will look into the matter and resolve this.

Cables need to plug in Outlet

Most of the times what we do we don’t see either all the cables are plugged in or not in an electric outlet and start figuring out what are the possible reasons? Sometimes electrical outlet goes out of order so properly check them either they are working well with the primary power source. If not then replace that.

Disengaging Electric Cables

It would be risky if you have disconnected electrical wires and it will affect your garage or parked vehicles inside. It can be serious make sure wires are not broken and should be in right port because any minor stupidity could lead to something severe.

Remote control Functioning

One of the reason is remote control operation. You are may be out of the range or antenna on the remote is not working properly or you are just required to change the battery that might work. If nothing is working right then replace or reprogram it.

Unnoticed hurdle in opening tracks of Garage

If you just pressed open from your remote and you see the door is reversing back to you, then the optimal reason can be an unseen hurdle in the opening tracks of the garage. Might be some object getting into the way of garage opening. Do you know it can be dust and stones as well that will not let the door open? So just wipe out the track and then try again.

These are the possible main reasons with your door opener. If you can’t do it your own, then get the assistance of professionals they know how to and what to do because incautiously you can do something wrong with a power source or connected cables which can be problematic for you. If your garage door is 10-15 years old and still disturbing noises are being produced while opening and shutting then replacement would be a suitable option.